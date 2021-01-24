Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 86,050 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in News by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth $27,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NWSA opened at $18.57 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.