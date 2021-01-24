Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,460 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

