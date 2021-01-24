Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 38,130 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

