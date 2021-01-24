Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

