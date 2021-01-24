Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 531,418 shares of company stock worth $53,636,262. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADUS stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.