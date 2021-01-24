Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 769.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of TOL opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

