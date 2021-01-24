Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

