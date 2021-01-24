Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 56.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 217,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $58.01 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

