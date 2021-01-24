Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,726,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,862,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,673,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of THG stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

