Critical Comparison: Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harvest Capital Credit and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lufax 0 3 4 0 2.57

Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit -41.84% 5.12% 2.34% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $12.67 million 3.66 -$1.21 million $0.63 12.34 Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lufax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvest Capital Credit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit beats Lufax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital. The firm typically invests in companies with target equity size of $250k to $1 million and target loan size of $2 million to $15 million, having revenue between $10 million and $100 million with at least $1.5 million of annual EBITDA. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

