Critical Comparison: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Change Healthcare and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.29 -$947.60 million $1.47 16.36 Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 1.01 -$5.47 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Change Healthcare and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 14 8 0 2.36 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $21.37, suggesting a potential downside of 11.16%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78% Beyond Commerce -166.84% -21.19% -119.84%

Volatility & Risk

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.