Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 3,995,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,911,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

