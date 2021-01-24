Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $3.92. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 4,572,498 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

