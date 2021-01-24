Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.00 ($77.65).

ETR HFG opened at €68.45 ($80.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €60.39 and its 200-day moving average is €49.45. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €68.65 ($80.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

