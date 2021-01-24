Credit Suisse Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $586.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $525.00 to $586.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $575.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day moving average is $503.83. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.