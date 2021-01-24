Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an accumulate rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,872.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,769 shares of company stock worth $24,050,047. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.