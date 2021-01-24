Credit Suisse Group Boosts Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.25. The company has a market cap of C$34.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$43.25.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.