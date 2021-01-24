Credit Suisse Group Boosts Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.
Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.25. The company has a market cap of C$34.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$43.25.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
