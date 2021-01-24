Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.30 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, COO John A. Tweed acquired 54,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $777,157.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Bunn bought 2,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at $713,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,568 shares of company stock worth $1,306,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

