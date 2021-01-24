Courtney Blosser Sells 3,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Courtney Blosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

