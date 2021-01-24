Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $946.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.