Cormark Raises Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$4.25

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VHI. Eight Capital raised their price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.00 price target on Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of CVE:VHI opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$110.56 million and a P/E ratio of -63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.36. Vitalhub Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

