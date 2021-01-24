Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 397,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,568. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 503,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 149.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,010 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 141,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.