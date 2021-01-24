Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.