Contrasting The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and The Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60% The Howard Hughes -2.68% 1.06% 0.43%

Volatility and Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and The Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.67 $90.26 million $2.33 13.43 The Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 3.75 $73.96 million $1.71 51.87

MGM Growth Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Howard Hughes. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGM Growth Properties and The Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 3 13 0 2.81 The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus price target of $33.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. The Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.53%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than The Howard Hughes.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats The Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i. The MPCs segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 9,943 remaining saleable acres of land. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 21 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

