Contrasting Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) & Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leaf Group and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97% Innodata -1.14% -2.57% -1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leaf Group and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leaf Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.23%. Given Leaf Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Innodata.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.97 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Innodata $55.86 million 2.44 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leaf Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innodata beats Leaf Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation. This segment also provides services for clients in the information industry that relate to content operations and product development. The Synodex segment offers an intelligent data platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an intelligent data platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as and social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.