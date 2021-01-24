Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,491,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

