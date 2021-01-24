comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $89.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.68 million. comScore posted sales of $95.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $356.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $357.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $369.86 million, with estimates ranging from $365.90 million to $373.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in comScore by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in comScore by 160.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in comScore by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.