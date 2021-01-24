Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $981.66 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $981.66 million and $203.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $220.05 or 0.00700578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,461,062 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

