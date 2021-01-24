Comparing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOC Telemed and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 3 0 2.75 DaVita 0 4 2 0 2.33

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. DaVita has a consensus target price of $116.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than DaVita.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and DaVita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A DaVita $11.39 billion 1.18 $810.98 million $5.40 22.15

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A DaVita 7.32% 43.99% 5.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DaVita beats SOC Telemed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

