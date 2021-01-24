Comparing Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) & Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exlites Holdings International and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 0 5 16 0 2.76

Ciena has a consensus target price of $57.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Ciena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ciena $3.53 billion 2.41 $361.29 million $2.65 20.77

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A Ciena 10.23% 17.41% 10.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ciena beats Exlites Holdings International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

