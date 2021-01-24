Comparing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 9.16 $3.59 million N/A N/A Hammerson $243.00 million 0.18 -$997.51 million N/A N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hammerson 2 7 3 0 2.08

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Hammerson on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

