Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $67.00 at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.53.

NYSE:CMA opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

