Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,886,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 396.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 164,221 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

