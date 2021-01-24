Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $157.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the highest is $159.60 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $199.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $625.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.61 million to $631.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $720.95 million, with estimates ranging from $714.49 million to $727.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million.

Several research firms have commented on CMCO. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 111,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

