Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

