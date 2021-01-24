Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.19 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

