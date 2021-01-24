Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce $20.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $68.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.09 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

