Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 6.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 143,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 785,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 93.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

