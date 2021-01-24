CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Bank of Italy increased its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,756 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

CNHI stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

