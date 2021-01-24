CloakCoin Trading Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $18,162.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00026068 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,577,623 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.