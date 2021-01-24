Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,030,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,104.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.