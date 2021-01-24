Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

