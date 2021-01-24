Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

