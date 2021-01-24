Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $85,861,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $46,054,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.34. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

