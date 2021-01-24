Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

