Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 73.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

