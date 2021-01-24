Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $865,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,020,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.04 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

