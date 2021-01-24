Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

