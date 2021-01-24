Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 427 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

