Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 258 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $3,634,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,271 shares of company stock valued at $28,218,016. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

